2024 Range Rover Sport SV Unveiled with the Powerful 626 Bhp V8 Engine, Details Inside

Land Rover has unleashed its latest creation, the all-new 2024 Range Rover Sport SV, replacing the legendary Range Rover Sport SVR. Packed with enhanced power and a host of cutting-edge features, this SUV is set to conquer the roads like never before!

A month before the unveiling, Land Rover had announced that the new SUV will be the fastest and most technologically sophisticated Range Rover Sport ever. The manufacturer has also released a teaser where the Range Rover Sport SV was seen covered in camouflage. Now the SUV has been fully unveiled and its power figures and features are out too.

The Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine while the SVR had a 5-litre supercharged V8 engine. The new SUV’s engine comes with mid-hybrid technology that has been borrowed from BMW. Range Rover Sport SV churns out an impressive maximum power of 626 bhp and a maximum torque of 800Nm, which is 100 Nm more than the old Range Rover Sport SV.

With more power, the SV gets better speed too. It can clock a maximum speed of 290 kmph or 180 mph and reach 0 to 96 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. According to Land Rover, the Range Rover Sport SV is the “fastest, most dynamic Range Rover Sport ever".

Also Read: Range Rover Introduces SV Bespoke Service, Elevating Personalized Luxury and Refinement

In terms of convenience, the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV gets 3D surround camera, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, drive condition response, and rear traffic monitor. The SUV has also been equipped with rear collision monitor, front and rear parking aid, park assist, occupant protection assist, and traffic sign recognition with an adaptive speed limiter.

On the outside, the new SUV features yellow SV carbon ceramic brake calipers, pixel LED headlights with signature DRL, privacy glass, and sliding panoramic roof. The car comes with 23-inch Style 5132 carbon fibre satin grey tint wheels.

The interior has been made premium with 16-way electric heated and cooled performance front seats with massage along with heated and ventilated power recline rear seats. Other highlights include SV non-leather steering wheel, SV carbon fiber seatback, SV carbon fiber finisher, and Body and Soul Seat. The steering wheel gets heating function while the aluminium treadplates are illuminated.

The Range Rover Sport SVR made its debut in India back in June 2021, starting at a price of Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom). With the arrival of the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV, Land Rover has once again raised the bar, delivering a vehicle that is faster, more technologically advanced, and filled to the brim with remarkable features. Prepare to be captivated by this automotive masterpiece!