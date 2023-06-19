Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » 2024 Renault Rafale Breaks Cover, Set to Take on Audi Q5 Sportback and Citroen C5 X

2024 Renault Rafale Breaks Cover, Set to Take on Audi Q5 Sportback and Citroen C5 X

Renault's new Rafale coupe-SUV aims to shake up the UK market with sleek design, hybrid powertrains, and premium features

Advertisement

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 16:38 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Renault Rafale Breaks Cover (Photo: Renault)
Renault Rafale Breaks Cover (Photo: Renault)

Renault is known for its diverse lineup of large flagship vehicles. Having said that, the automaker has introduced the all-new Rafale that is set to revolutionise the market with its stylish coupe-SUV design.

This stunning vehicle scheduled to go on sale in mid-2024 with two hybrid powertrain options. The starting price is expected to be around £40,000. It will compete with vehicles like the Audi Q5 Sportback and the Citroen C5 X.

Renault Rafale Breaks Cover (Photo: Renault)

Built on Renault’s CMF-CD platform, the Rafale shares similarities with the Austral but boasts a longer body by 200mm, a lower height by 10mm, and wider tracks by 40mm. The flagship model now has more defined shapes and exquisite detailing, giving it a distinctive road presence. The Rafale exhibits a definite link to Renault’s strong design heritage under the direction of Gilles Vidal, design director at Renault who has successfully revived Peugeot’s image.

Advertisement

The vehicle is packed with ingenious details, such as a three-dimensional grille that reveals a vibrant inner section as you move around the car. Other noteworthy features include the mesmerizing “oil-slick" coatings on the headlight elements and the evolution of Renault’s signature front-end lighting.

Also Read: Renault India to Launch Three New EV Models in Next Couple of Years

Inside the cabin, the Rafale offers a similar layout to the Austral, but the use of high-quality materials elevates the experience. Soft-touch materials, trim highlights in blackened cork or real slate, and Renault’s l-shaped digital interfaces, including a central touchscreen powered by Google-designed software, are standard across all Rafale models.

The Rafale boasts high-end features like a Harmon Kardon stereo system, illuminated elements in the seats, and a full-length electronically controlled frosted glass roof. These upgrades give the Rafale all the bells and whistles it needs to compete directly with luxury competition.

Gilles Vidal, Renault’s design director, expressed his thoughts on the Rafale’s design, stating, “The Rafale project was conceived as a new flagship model for the brand, and we believe our customers will fall in love with it. We explored various shapes, including a shooting brake and a saloon, but we decided on this design as something we know our customers will truly adore."

Advertisement

Renault has had a diverse history in the D-segment, with varying forms and levels of success. However, the Rafale represents a pragmatic iteration that, with competitive pricing, could finally pave the way for Renault to break into the upper segment of the UK market.

Renault Rafale Breaks Cover (Photo: Renault)

Advertisement

At launch, the Rafale will be available with two hybrid powertrains. The first one is a 197bhp E-Tech powertrain, combining a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine with two electric motors. It offers impressive fuel economy, targeting 60mpg and emitting 105g/km of CO2. The second option is a plug-in hybrid with 296bhp, featuring the same hybrid system and an additional electric motor for all-wheel-drive capabilities and an extended electric range.

Advertisement
top videos
  • International Yoga Day 2023: This Is How Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa, More Stay Fit & Fab
  • Sanjay Dutt On Munna Bhai MBBS 3, Ravana As His Dream Role, Learning The Hard Way & More | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt Embraces Barbiecore Era For 'Heart Of Stone' Promotion | All About The Viral Pink Trend
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Cezanne Khan On Domestic Violence Allegations | Salman Khan, Aamir, Dharmendra Together | News Wrap

    • Renault has also made adjustments to the Rafale’s suspension, ensuring a unique driving experience. Modifications have been made to the front MacPherson strut and multi-link rear setup. Equipped with passive dampers and available with up to 20-inch wheels, the Rafale is designed to deliver sporty handling while maintaining a certain level of ride comfort. The vehicle also features Renault’s third-generation 4Control Advance four-wheel-steering system, which reduces the turning circle and enhances high-speed stability.

    The Renault Rafale is set to make a statement in the automotive industry, offering a pragmatic and captivating option for discerning customers. With its cutting-edge design, hybrid powertrains, and exceptional driving dynamics, the Rafale is poised to leave a lasting impression in the competitive UK market.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 16:35 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 16:38 IST
    Read More