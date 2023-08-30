2024 Skoda Kodiaq, Superb Interior Revealed Ahead of Official Debut

Skoda, a Czech Republic car manufacturer has been working on its much-awaited new Kodiaq and Superb for a long time. Now, the brand is all set to introduce these cars next year.

Ahead of the official launch, the company shared the official interior images of both vehicles, featuring redesigned cabins, noticeable cosmetic changes, updated dashboards, and whatnot. The company has not shared much details about the exterior, but shared some of the photos of Kodiaq covered with camouflage, giving an overall idea about the design and styling.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq and Superb Interior

As per the details shared by the brand, both cars will hit the markets with improved advanced technology, better practicality, and better ergonomics. Apart from this, the vehicles will feature higher-quality plastic from the inside, which might attract new buyers in the future.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq and Superb Features

Going by the shared images by Skoda, it shows both cars have been created differently, and come with a completely updated design, latest digital cockpit, an improved infotainment display, supporting all car connect technology, three rotary push-buttons, centre Smart Dial controls with multiple driving modes among other.

For the benefit of the passengers, the company has introduced multiple USB-C ports, which allow them to charge their smartphones.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq Vs Superb Cabin

Talking about the Kodiaq’s dashboard first, it looks quite larger in size as compared to Superb as it has big double-stacked vertical air vents, which somehow grab the attention.

However, the Superb’s updated multi-functional steering wheel, sleek design from the inside and latest decorative elements, which blend perfectly with enhanced optional massage seats are no less than a bomb itself.