2024 Skoda Superb Design & Specs Revealed, Global Debut in November

Skoda, the Czech automaker known for its practical and stylish vehicles, is back with a bang as it reveals the latest generation of the Superb, set to debut in November.

Unlike the mechanically related Volkswagen Passat, the Superb offers both liftback and wagon body styles, catering to the diverse preferences of its customers.

2024 Skoda Superb: Dimensions

The 2024 Superb showcases evolutionary styling, sticking to its unique identity while avoiding the recent design language shift seen in other Skoda models. With an increased length of 4912 mm for the standard model and 4902 mm for the wagon, the Superb gains 43 mm and 40 mm, respectively, compared to its outgoing counterpart. It’s worth noting that both versions are now slightly narrower, at 1849 mm, and have been raised by a few millimeters in height.

Skoda’s commitment to practicality is evident in the new Superb. The regular body style offers a cargo capacity of 645 liters, while the wagon takes it a step further with 690 liters of space. These capacities represent an improvement of 20 and 30 liters, respectively, over the previous generation. Headroom for passengers has also been increased for a more comfortable driving experience.

2024 Skoda Superb: Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the 2024 Superb boasts an impressive lineup of engines. All variants, except the plug-in hybrid, come with a seven-speed DSG transmission. The entry-level model features a front-wheel-drive, mild-hybrid 1.5 TSI engine with 147 bhp. Stepping up, there’s a 2.0 TSI with either 200 bhp in front-wheel drive or a powerful 260 bhp with all-wheel drive.

On the diesel front, the base 2.0 TDI offers 147 bhp with front-wheel drive, while the more potent version churns out 189 bhp with all-wheel drive. The Superb iV plug-in hybrid variant, available only in the wagon body style, combines a 1.5 TSI engine with an electric motor to deliver a combined 200 bhp. The enhanced battery pack allows for an electric range of over 62 miles (100 kilometers), making it a greener choice for environmentally-conscious drivers.

2024 Skoda Superb: Features

The new Superb comes packed with 28 Simply Clever features, ranging from an electrically operated roller blind for the wagon to a rear center armrest with a built-in tablet holder. Skoda has also repositioned the gear selector onto the steering wheel column, creating additional space between the front seats. The infotainment system, measuring up to 12.9 inches, strikes a perfect balance between manual controls and touch-sensitive functions.

In terms of safety, the Superb takes the lead with a comprehensive airbag system, including a knee airbag for the driver and a central airbag. The model introduces the innovative Curve Assistant and Intersection Assistant for enhanced driving assistance. Moreover, the upgraded front radar now detects cyclists, offering improved predictive pedestrian protection.

In a significant move, Skoda is relocating the Superb’s production from Kvasiny in the Czech Republic to Bratislava, Slovakia. Here, it will share the assembly line with the 2024 VW Passat Variant, streamlining the production process and ensuring a seamless manufacturing experience.