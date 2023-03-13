Home » Auto » 2024 Tata Nexon Facelift Spotted Testing: Price, Launch Date, Design, Features and More

2024 Tata Nexon Facelift Spotted Testing: Price, Launch Date, Design, Features and More

The 2024 Tata Nexon would undergo radical cosmetic updates as far as exterior appearance and cabin features are concerned along with a new petrol engine

Advertisement

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 16:02 IST

New Delhi, India

2024 Tata Nexon (Photo: Rahul Auto Spy Instagram)
2024 Tata Nexon (Photo: Rahul Auto Spy Instagram)

Tata Motors is working on a significant overhaul for the highly popular Nexon compact SUV. Test mules of the upcoming new-gen SUV have already been spotted on Indian roads with camouflage. The most recent spied version of the SUV has revealed more details regarding the extensive cosmetic updates made to the exterior. There will also be substantial interior enhancements while a new petrol engine is also expected with the 2024 Tata Nexon.

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Breaks Cover at Auto Expo 2023, India Launch in 2024

The 2024 Nexon facelift is anticipated to make its commercial debut by mid of next year. It would compete with other sub 4-m SUVs in the Indian market like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Nissan Magnite. The 2024 Tata Nexon price is likely to be on the higher side as compared to the current model which is retailed between Rs 7.80 to Rs 14.30 lakh.

Advertisement

2024 Tata Nexon (Photo: Rahul Auto Spy Instagram)

RELATED NEWS

The latest spy shots of the test mule show a glimpse of the new grille design which features a two-part design with diamond-shaped insets on the lower section. The design cues of the new SUV seem to have been take from the Curvv ICE concept.

First, the front bumper is anticipated to have more chiselled creases and cuts. The headlamp cluster is expected to be integrated in the bumper. A full-width LED light bar is seen atop the higher, flatter nose. The Tata logo will be located in a large recess that lies below the light bar.

The spy images suggest that the front and rear profile will undergo a thorough redesign. While the exteriors seem to have undergone massive change, the interiors would also get an upgrade with a redesigned dashboard. The new SUV is likely to sport a 10.25-inch touchscreen as its centrepiece. This could be one of the most significant equipment upgrades for the Nexon, coupled with a new digital instrument cluster. The new infotainment system in the facelifted version would be the one introduced by Tata Motors on the Harrier and Safari. A majority of these upgrades will also be made available with Nexon EV.

Advertisement

The next generation 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, previewed with Tata Curvv ICE, could be the biggest mechanical update that the 2024 Nexon will carry. Reportedly, this new engine that produces 123 bhp and 225 Nm will replace the Nexon’s existing 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, which generates 118 bhp and 170 Nm. The 1.5L, 108 bhp diesel engine is likely to remain unchanged. It is unknown if the 2024 Tata Nexon facelift’s manual and AMT transmission options would be retained or not.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

first published: March 13, 2023, 15:59 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 16:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Vergara Seen At Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

+10PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Unseen Photos Of Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Other Indian Celebrities At The 95th Academy Awards