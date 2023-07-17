2024 Toyota Fortuner SUV Leaked Ahead of Official Debut, Images Inside

The much-anticipated 2024 Toyota Fortuner is making waves even before its official debut, as its spy shot has surfaced online.

The Toyota Fortuner has been reigning as the most successful seven-seat off-roader in the country, enjoying unparalleled popularity among buyers. With the absence of its formidable competitor, the Ford Endeavour, the Fortuner has become the obvious choice for many, cementing its position in the market.

The leaked image gives us a sneak peek into the SUV’s future, revealing an evolutionary design approach rather than a complete overhaul. The side profile appears somewhat similar to the current model, but notable changes are evident in the front and rear sections. A revamped LED headlamp cluster and a more rounded tail lamp unit catch the eye, while the massive front grille and redesigned bumper exude a commanding road presence. Other aspects of the side profile remain reminiscent of the existing model, which aligns with earlier spy images.

The current-gen Toyota Fortuner offers two engine options: a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine. These powerhouses deliver impressive peak power and torque outputs, with the petrol engine producing 163 bhp and 245 Nm, and the turbo-diesel engine churning out 200 bhp and a staggering 420 Nm (500 Nm with automatic transmission). Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual or automatic, and in the diesel variants, power is distributed to all four wheels via a dedicated 4×4 system. The Fortuner falls in the price range of Rs 32.99 lakh - Rs 50.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

In exciting news, rumors suggest that the forthcoming HiLux and Fortuner might feature a new engine equipped with a mild-hybrid system. While it may not be a full hybrid akin to the Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the mild-hybrid version promises fuel savings and an added performance boost. Though details remain scarce at this moment, automotive enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more information.