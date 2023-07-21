Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » 3 Railway Stations in UP's Pratapgarh District to be Renamed Soon

3 Railway Stations in UP's Pratapgarh District to be Renamed Soon

The Union Home Ministry has approved the change of names of these stations. Now, the Railway Board will issue a formal notification, then the names will change

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 14:43 IST

Pratapgarh, India

Pratapgarh Railway Station (Photo: IANS)
Pratapgarh Railway Station (Photo: IANS)

Three railway stations of Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district will soon be named after deities associated with these places.

The Pratapgarh Junction will be renamed as Belha Devi Dham, Antu station as Maa Chandrika Devi Dham and Vishwanathganj station as Shanidev Dham Vishwanath.

A senior railway official said: “The Union Home Ministry has approved the change of names of these stations. Now, the Railway Board will issue a formal notification, after which the names of these stations would be changed. "

Pratapgarh MP Sangam Lal Gupta had sent a proposal to the Union Railways Ministry to change the names of Pratapgarh Junction and Antu and Vishwanathganj railway stations on the basis of religious importance of these stations.

    • In 2020, Kaushambhi MP Vinod Sonkar had proposed to the government to rename Kunda Harnamganj station as Kripalu Maharaj as it is the birthplace of Jagadguru Kripalu Maharaj.

    The proposal was sent to Railways and Home Ministries and the process is still on.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: July 21, 2023, 14:43 IST
