6 New Pairs Of Trains, All Passing Through Gaya, Cancelled Amid Kurmi Agitation

Various Kurmi organisations have been blocking train tracks in West Bengal, leading to the cancellation of 225 trains since April 5. The agitation has been causing a huge disruption in the operation of the Railways in and around West Bengal. Many trains travelling to and from the state along with those that pass through it have all been cancelled as a result of the blockade. This has led to six new pairs of trains travelling via Gaya Junction towards Ranchi and Delhi also being cancelled. These pairs include the Jan Shatabdi Express running between Patna and Ranchi travelling via Gaya Junction.

East Central Railway CPRO Birendra Kumar talked about the movement of the tribal community that has been in progress on the railway tracks in West Bengal and said that the operations of several trains have been affected.

Advertisement

12365-12366 Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express, 18623 Islampur-Hatia Express, 18625 and 18626 Kosi Express running via Gaya did not operate. The trains did not operate on Monday either. Moreover, 12801-12802 Purushottam Express, 22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 22806 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Weekly Express, 18640 Ranchi-Ara Express, 15022 and 15021 Shalimar Express, 12825 Ranchi-Anand Vihar Express have also been cancelled.

More than a dozen trains passing through Gaya Junction have been cancelled and this has caused a huge problem for passengers who had booked tickets for these trains. All these people have had to make changes to their schedules and find alternative means to travel to their destinations.

The Kurmi protest started due to a string of demands including recognition as a scheduled tribe and recognition of ‘Sarna’ religion. The inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution is another demand protestors have put forth to the government of West Bengal.

While the agitation was called off a couple of days ago, the supporters continued and began new protests which have led to the cancellation of trains continuing.

Read all the Latest Auto News here