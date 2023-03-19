A New Terminal Building Worth Rs 240 Crores for Vizag Airport Proposed, More Inside

A proposal to construct a new terminal building for Vizag airport same as the size of the old one at the cost of Rs 240 crore has been sent to the Airports Authority of India. A review meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee was held a few days back. The meeting was chaired by Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana. A lot of discussions took place regarding the same.

The proposal needs to be approved in the next five-year plan. Besides this, four additional parking bays are also being planned. A few concerns were also raised in the meeting. The allocation of slots between 8 AM and 8 PM with only one flight permitted to land and take off between 3 PM and 4 PM & between 7 PM and 8 PM will be restricted.

Furthermore, the air cargo operations have been completely stopped in the past three months for outgoing cargo sine due to lack of personnel and pending operations. One of the members in the meeting has appealed to the Visakhapatnam MP to take up the issue with the Ministry.

“No air cargo is now moved out of Vizag while earlier 150 tonnes including emergency cargo like blood samples were moved. Only limited shrimp was allowed at the request of the Chief Minister for three months," as pointed out by a member O. Naresh Kumar in the meeting.

Visakhapatnam falls in the rank of 9th position in GDP contribution. However, the airport has been ranked 19th. Having said this, the members at the meeting requested the Airport director to take up some measures to improve the conditions so that it enters the top 10 condition. Vishakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayan expressed his disappointment regarding the flooring and roofing quality of the airport. He further added that consultants need to be hired in order to beautify the new building.

