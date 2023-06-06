Abandoned Tesla Cars Found in China to Be Auctioned After 13 Years, Details Here

China is all set to sell three brand new Tesla cars, which were abandoned by the customers, who purchased them in 2010, and refused to take the deliveries. It has been reported that the Chinese government recently recovered a Tesla Roadster in containers at a port in Quingdao, under which it found Tesla’s first model, which was built somewhere around between 2008 and 2012.

Reports revealed that the supercars, which now cost multi-million dollars, were ordered by the customers at a decent price range, but due to some reason they never picked them up from the dealers. Ever since they were ordered and never contacted by the owners, the company stored Tesla’s top model Sports in red colour and a base model in orange Base model and caged them in a container for years.

Reports also revealed that a Gruber motor company, Phoenix-based Tesla experts will be taking care of the sale, and soon will start the auction of these feature-loaded cars among interested customers. The company on its official website shared that “What if you could go back in time, Tesla time that is, and buy a brand new Roadster from Tesla? Would you do it? Here is your chance, since a time capsule has just been opened. In 2010, a customer in China bought three brand new US-spec LHD Roadsters from Tesla. They got shipped to a dock in China but were abandoned by the buyer. They have been sitting in sea containers, at a port, since 2010, untouched, accruing storage charges, the website added.

Gruber Motor’s Offer For Tesla Cars

The company also reported that the deadline has been extended for better offers, which now has been valued at almost 2 million dollars for all three vehicles, which means each car will cost around 666,666 dollars.