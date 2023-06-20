AC Cabins for Truck Drivers to Become Mandatory by 2025, Details Inside

In a progressive move towards enhancing the welfare and safety of truck drivers, the government has announced that air-conditioned (AC) cabins will be mandatory for all trucks starting from 2025.

This decision comes as a part of the government’s efforts to prioritize the well-being of truck drivers, who play a crucial role in the nation’s logistics sector.

Truck drivers encounter many difficulties due to the long hours spent on the road, such as harsh weather conditions and a lack of appropriate rest areas. Recognising these problems, the government has made this crucial move to give these committed workers a more comfortable workplace.

The mandatory implementation of AC cabins in trucks is aimed at reducing drivers’ exposure to extreme heat and cold weather conditions during their journeys. The provision of air-conditioning will not only ensure a more pleasant driving experience but also contribute to the drivers’ overall well-being and health.

The decision to introduce AC cabins aligns with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ commitment to improving road safety across the country. By minimizing discomfort and fatigue caused by unfavorable weather conditions, this move is expected to enhance drivers’ alertness and reduce the risk of accidents on highways.

The government intends to enact other measures to significantly enhance the working conditions for truck drivers in addition to making AC cabins necessary. These include provisions for proper rest areas along highways, availability of clean drinking water, and adequate toilet facilities. The government aims to transform the trucking industry into a more organized and driver-friendly sector.