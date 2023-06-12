Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Ace Cricketer Hardik Pandya Becomes Brand Ambassador for Hyundai Exter

Ace Cricketer Hardik Pandya Becomes Brand Ambassador for Hyundai Exter

Hardik Pandya said he is really excited to partner with Hyundai for their new and highly anticipated SUV.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 14:41 IST

Gurgaon, India

Hardik Pandya (Photo: Hyundai)
Hardik Pandya (Photo: Hyundai)

The leading car manufacturer in India Hyundai Motors has chosen the cricketing youth icon - Hardik Pandya, who is best known for his batting skills on the field, as its brand ambassador for Hyundai Exter. While sharing the news through an official press release, the brand stated that as a four-wheeler matches the pulse of Gen Z to engage in outdoor expeditions, travel, and leisure, the cricketer somehow portrays these principles from his energetic and vibrant lifestyle.

The company said with the type of energy, engagement, and imagery makes Hardik Pandya, an ideal fit to champion the brand campaign for Hyundai Exter. In addition, the firm said that his unwavering confidence, composure on the field, and decision-making skills symbolize reliability and bring a sense of safety and security that fits the quintessence of Hyundai Exter.

Advertisement

Reaction of Hyundai’s COO

Commenting about the same, the company’s COO, Tarun Garg said that Hyundai Exter is an extraordinary SUV, which is entering the Indian market at time when style needs to be matched by substance, when value goes hand in hand with performance, thus giving consumers much more than they desire.

Garg said that to epitomize this symbolic image of Hyundai Exter, the company could think of none other than Hardik Pandya, who has emerged as one of India’s brightest stars in the recent history of the sport of cricket. Based on his great performances on the pitch as a leader and his great family values, we are confident that Hardik Pandya will amplify our brand campaign and help connect Hyundai Exter to Gen MZ audiences, Garg added.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Ali Fazal On His Role In Kandahar, Mirzapur 3 & A Possible Cameo In Fukrey 3 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?

    • Here’s How Hardik Pandya Reacted

    Recting about the of become the face of Hyundai Exter, Hardik Pandya said he is really excited to partner with Hyundai for their new and highly anticipated SUV. He also appreciated the car and call it spacious and stunning inside, dynamic on the outside and loaded with all that you need to venture outside.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: June 12, 2023, 14:38 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 14:41 IST
    Read More