Adani Airports to Bid for More Airports in India, Says CEO Arun Bansal

India is expected to privatise about a dozen more airports over the next few years and CEO Arun Bansal said the group would participate in the bidding

Published By: Paras Yadav

Reuters

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 13:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)
India’s Adani Airports, part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, will bid for more airports in the country in its ambition to become the leading airport operator there, Chief Executive Arun Bansal said on Wednesday.

In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports.

India is expected to privatise about a dozen more airports over the next few years and Bansal said the group would participate in the bidding.

first published: March 22, 2023, 13:05 IST
last updated: March 22, 2023, 13:15 IST
