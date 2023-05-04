After Go First, Lufthansa Faces Issue with Pratt & Whitney Engines

One of the leading and largest international airlines Lufthansa has temporarily grounded a third of SWISS’ Airbus A220 aircraft at Zurich. This comes after the management finds some technical problems with Pratt & Whitney engines. This development serves as a reminder of the difficulties airlines must overcome as the key summer travel season approaches.

Carsten Spohr, CEO of Lufthansa, stated that elements are missing way down in their supply chains, and companies need to rebuild their production facilities during an earnings call with analysts. It has been reported that Lufthansa runs 30 A220s under Swiss subsidiary, and the leading career grounded 10 aircraft for further assessment.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa is not the only airline that is dealing with engine problems. Lack of spare parts and engines becomes a major problem for top airlines globally, especially for their most recent generation of narrowbody aircraft.

A week ago, Go Airlines India filed for bankruptcy protection, claiming the failure of Pratt & Whitney engines as the reason that half of their Airbus fleet are grounded. This comes at a time when travel demand is surging and people are planning their summer vacations.

Go Airlines India in an official statement also claimed that the ongoing failure of the Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines that power its aircraft has forced them to go to the National Company Law Tribunal Delhi for protection and resolution under Section 10 of the IBC.

The carrier informed that due to the severe fund crunch the flights not be operational on May 3 and 4. Reacting about the same, Go First CEO Kaushik Khona also informed the staff that the carrier is making every effort to address the problem despite the airline being hampered by persistent Pratt & Whitney engine issues.

