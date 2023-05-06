Agra Metro: First Test Run Concluded, Operations Could Start from March 2024

A successful trial run for the Agra Metro was completed this week. The test run was carried out on a 700-metre-long track at the Agra Metro depot. It will reportedly be carried out for another two months to check parameters like the electrical system, signalling and safety, reported Hindustan Times. After the completion of the test run, metro rakes will be put on track for the trial run.

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) eyes rolling out the first metro, connecting a 6 km stretch from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid, by March next year.

One of the unique aspects of Agra Metro is that the rakes will run on their own power, created through the third rail system. Under this system, electric traction power to railway trains is supplied via an additional rail, which is called a conductor rail, usually made of high-conductivity steel.

The third rail system works when metro rakes’ metal contact blocks make contact with the conductor rail. It is worth noting that Kolkata Metro also uses the 750 V DC third rail system. This system has several advantages which include cost-effectiveness. The cost of the third rail system is lower than that of the overhead catenary system due to the fact that no structures for carrying the overhead contact wires are required.

Furthermore, this system is more suitable for installation in tunnels with smaller clearance than overhead conductive wire systems. The electric traction in metro lines primarily used three systems- 25 kV AC overhead catenary system, 1500 V DC overhead catenary and 750 V DC third rail.

“There will be no overhead equipment for the Agra Metro Rail Project and the power derivation will be easier and aesthetic. The overhead equipment has a tendency to trip when it comes in contact with kites etc. There will be no such problem with the third rail system," UPMRC said in a statement.

The 29.4 km Agra Metro will have 27 stations divided among two corridors. The first corridor between Sikandra and Taj East Gate is 14 km long and will have 13 stations — seven underground and six elevated. Meanwhile, the 15.4 km second corridor between Agra Cantt and Kalindi Vihar will be completely elevated with 14 stations.

