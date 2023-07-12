Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Agra Metro Reports Successful Movement form Depot to Taj East Gate Station for First Time

Agra Metro Reports Successful Movement form Depot to Taj East Gate Station for First Time

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 08:32 IST

Agra, India

Agra Metro (Photo: IANS)

At last, the long wait for Agra Metro seems to be coming to an end with the successful train movement on the mainline from the ramp area of Agra Metro Depot to Taj East Gate Station, which spans around 3 km.

Low-speed train trials were being conducted till now on the ballasted track in Agra Metro Depot. For the first time, a train moved to Taj East Gate station on a ballastless track.

Sushil Kumar, MD, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), said, “It is a historic day for the people of Agra as today for the first time train movement was successfully carried out on the 3 km viaduct and all train systems and equipment were tested successfully. We are fully committed to beginning Metro operations very soon in Agra. We hope to put sustained efforts in achieving timely commissioning of the Agra Metro Project."

    • Officials said there will be no overhead equipment for the movement of Metro trains. The train will derive power through charged third rail running parallel to the track.

    The 29.8 km long Metro system will blend seamlessly with the skyline of Agra, which is a heritage city.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

