Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro: Phase II Trial Run to Start By June-July, Details Here

India has been expanding its metro rail network rapidly in recent years, with several cities undergoing significant metro development projects. This infrastructural development is taking place in India with a focus on improving connectivity, reducing congestion, and promoting sustainable mobility.

Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar is one such major metro development project in the state of Gujarat and it’s second phase trial run is likely to begin by June Or July, as per media reports. The construction of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro project began on March 14, 2015.

The first phase, which covered a distance of 6.5 km of the East-West corridor, was inaugurated on March 4 in 2019, and opened to the public on March 6. The remaining portion of Phase 1 was inaugurated on September 30 last year and was opened to the public on October 2 and 6.

Sources from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation have stated that the trial run for Phase II of the Ahmedabad metro project, which will link Ahmedabad with the state capital Gandhinagar, is scheduled to commence in June or July this year. Phase II comprises two corridors covering a total distance of 28.2 km with 22 stations, of which corridor 1 will span 22.8 km from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. The final portion of Phase II, which connects Sector 1 in Gandhinagar to Mahatma Mandir in Corridor 1, is currently under construction, while work on Corridor 2 is complete. Corridor 2, spans 5.4 km and connects GNLU (Gujarat National Law University) to GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

“We expect to conduct trial runs of Phase II of the Ahmedabad metro project by June or July this year. Once the trial runs are over and the necessary infrastructure is ready, the metro rail connecting Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, along with GIFT City, is likely to become operational within a few months," an official from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) was quoted as saying by Times Of India.

The remaining section of corridor 1 will pass by Sachivalaya, Akshardham, sector 16, and end at Mahatma Mandir. The trial run for 20.8 km of Phase II is expected in June or July 2023, while the remaining 7.4 km stretch from Sector 1 to Mahatma Mandir and is anticipated to be tested in December. This information was originally reported by DeshGujarat.

Once the necessary infrastructure is completed and the trial runs are concluded, the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar-GIFT city metro rail project is expected to become operational in a few months.

