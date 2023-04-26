Air India Adds New Flights from Delhi, Mumbai to Dubai: Timings, Ticket Price & More

Air India has increased the number of flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai by introducing multiple non-stop services. Due to the network alignment process between Air India and Air India Express, there will be now more flights on twin-aisle Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from India to UAE.

“In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai (in both directions), including a new flight that starts on 29 April 2023," said Air India in an official release.

SCHEDULE OF DELHI-DUBAI FLIGHTS SCHEDULE OF DUBAI-DELHI FLIGHTS Flight # Departure Frequency Aircraft Flight # Departure Frequency Aircraft AI929 0640 HRS Daily Boeing 787 AI996 0015 HRS Daily Boeing 787 AI917 0950 HRS Daily Airbus A320/A321 AI930 1010 HRS Daily Boeing 787 AI915 1645 HRS Daily Boeing 787 AI918 1310 HRS Daily Airbus A320/A321 AI947 1910 HRS 4x Weekly Airbus A320/A321 AI916 2040 HRS Daily Boeing 787 AI995 2030 HRS Daily Boeing 787 AI948 2250 HRS 4x Weekly Airbus A320/A321

The flight timings between India and UAE will be spread throughout the day so that the flyers have an option to select from morning, afternoon, and evening departures, as per their preferences. The majority of flight operations on this route will be carried out by the twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft which features 18 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 238 Economy Class seats. The remaining flight services will be operated by Airbus A320/321 aircraft.

SCHEDULE OF MUMBAI-DUBAI FLIGHTS SCHEDULE OF DUBAI-MUMBAI FLIGHTS Flight # Departure Frequency Aircraft Flight # Departure Frequency Aircraft AI909 0825 HRS 5x Weekly Boeing 787 AI910 1200 HRS 5x Weekly Boeing 787 AI919 1610 HRS Daily Airbus A320/A321 AI920 1855 HRS Daily Airbus A320/A321 AI983 2030 HRS Daily Boeing 787 AI984 2340 HRS Daily Boeing 787

“Between Mumbai and Dubai, Air India now operates up to 6x daily flights (in both directions). For most of the week, this means eight flights a day each way to Dubai from the two Indian cities," added the official statement.

