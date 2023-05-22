Air India and Air India Express to Facilitate Smooth Haj Pilgrimage with 19,000 Passengers on Multiple Flights

Air India, the renowned Indian airline, and its budget counterpart Air India Express are set to undertake a crucial mission to transport approximately 19,000 Haj pilgrims from four Indian cities to Jeddah and Medina in Saudi Arabia. The airlines have commenced this holy endeavor with the first flight, AI5451, taking off from Jaipur International Airport and gracefully landing in Medina.

During the initial phase of operations, Air India will operate a total of 46 flights from Jaipur and Chennai to Medina and Jeddah between May 21st and June 21st, 2023. In the subsequent phase, the airlines will facilitate the return journey for the pilgrims, operating 43 flights from Jeddah and Medina to Jaipur and Chennai from July 3rd to August 2nd, 2023. Air India plans to transport a total of 10,318 passengers to Saudi Arabia utilizing their modern fleet of Boeing 787 and Airbus 321neo aircraft.

Simultaneously, Air India Express will operate flights from Kozhikode and Kannur airports between June 4th and June 22nd, 2023. The airline will conduct 44 flights from Kozhikode to Jeddah, serving 6,363 passengers, and an additional 13 flights between Kannur and Jeddah, catering to 1,873 passengers during the initial phase. A total of 8,236 passengers will be efficiently transported by Air India Express across 57 flights during this phase. In the subsequent phase, from July 13th to August 2nd, 2023, Air India Express will facilitate the journey back from Medina to Kozhikode and Kannur for the pilgrims.

Advertisement

Air India and Air India Express have taken extensive measures to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience for the Haj pilgrims.

Specialized Teams: Both airlines have established dedicated teams consisting of experienced professionals at the four Indian stations and in Jeddah and Medina, where the flights will operate. These teams will meticulously oversee all aspects of the operations, from departure to arrival. Additionally, a dedicated control center has been set up to ensure constant monitoring and coordination of these flights.

Also Read: Air India Launches Flying Returns Programme, Fast-Track Your Tier Status with 50 Percent Less Points

Advertisement

Care for Senior Citizens: Air India and Air India Express have taken special initiatives to cater to the needs of elderly pilgrims, ensuring they receive the utmost care and attention throughout their journey.

Efficient Check-in: To streamline the check-in process for pilgrims, Air India will provide boarding passes in custom envelopes along with other essential documents. Air India Express, on the other hand, will offer color-coded pouches for passengers to carry their onward and return journey boarding cards during check-in. Both airlines will also provide bold-lettered luggage tags for easy identification, displaying the origin and destination.

Smooth Baggage Handling: The airlines have made arrangements for the collection of checked-in bags from passengers in Medina through contracted transport operators in Jeddah. These bags will be delivered to the airport 24 hours prior to departure, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process.

Advertisement

Delicious Onboard Refreshments: Air India and Air India Express have collaborated with select caterers to offer meal boxes throughout the journey, starting from pre check-in in India, onboard the flight, and upon disembarking at Jeddah and Medina. Pilgrims can expect well-planned refreshment provisions to keep them nourished during their travel.

Availability of Zamzam Water: To cater to the needs of the pilgrims, both airlines will transport Zamzam water on the return ferry flights to India. The holy water will be stored at the four Indian destinations operated by Air India and Air India Express upon arrival. It will then be handed over to the pilgrims upon landing at their respective home destinations, ensuring they have access to this sacred resource.

Air India and Air India Express are fully committed to making the Haj pilgrimage a memorable and comfortable experience for all the pilgrims. Their meticulous arrangements, dedicated teams, and thoughtful initiatives will undoubtedly contribute to a smooth and peaceful journey for the devout travelers.