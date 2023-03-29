Home » Auto » Air India Begins Ahmedabad-Gatwick Non-stop Flight, To Operate Thrice in Week

Air India Begins Ahmedabad-Gatwick Non-stop Flight, To Operate Thrice in Week

The flights between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick will be operated three times a week, using Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 09:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Air India (Photo: IANS)
Air India on Tuesday launched a non-stop service between Ahmedabad and Gatwick in the UK, and it was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

At the inauguration, Scindia said the introduction of this route will open more business avenues and further strengthen investment opportunities between the two nations, according to a release.

The flights between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick will be operated three times a week, using Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 18 business class and 238 economy class seats.

Also Read: Air India Begins Amritsar-Gatwick Direct Flight, To Operate Thrice in Week

London Gatwick is the second largest airport in the UK.

“It is estimated that over 8,00,000 Gujaratis call the UK their home, making the Gujarati diaspora in the UK to be, arguably, the largest in the world," Air India said in the release.

This week, in addition to flights from Ahmedabad, the airline has also launched non-stop flights to Gatwick from Amritsar Goa, and Kochi. Besides, the frequencies have been increased to London Heathrow from Delhi and Mumbai.

“In total, the airline now operates 49 flights per week between India and the UK, including six flights a week to Birmingham from Delhi and Amritsar," the release said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 29, 2023, 09:11 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 09:11 IST
