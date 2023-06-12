Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Air India Begins Second Mumbai-Mangaluru Daily Direct Flight, Check Details

Air India Begins Second Mumbai-Mangaluru Daily Direct Flight, Check Details

IndiGo airline also hinted, saying it will continue to operate its third daily route flight service to Mumbai till October 28, when the current summer airline schedule comes to an end.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 11:37 IST

Mumbai | Mangalore, India

Image used for representation. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Image used for representation. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

In order to provide a better and fast flying experience to the customers, the country’s leading carrier Air India finally launched the second direct flight between Mumbai to Mangalore, followed by Indigo’s direct flight service. As per the official information shared by the official, this flight will operate on a daily basis and provide seamless facilities to the flyers.

With the operation of the new flight service, the Mumbai-Mangaluru route now operates a total of five flights by both airlines. The steps have been taken in view to overcome crowd at one of the busiest routes, which had served more than 4.90 lakh passengers last year, and the number is just getting bigger.

Air India’s Inaugural Direct Flight Service on Mumbai-Mangaluru Route

Advertisement

It has been reported that 182 passengers boarded the inaugural flight number 1679 by Air Asia. While 167 flyers departed from Mumbai via AI’s flight 1680. Reports also informed that the second AI’s plan 679 has leaves the Mumbai airport at 5.45 am, and reached its designated location around 7.20 am. On the way back, returning passengers take aircraft AI (680), which departed from Mangaluru at 7.55 am and reached Mumbai at 9.35 am.

Mumbai-Mangaluru Daily Flight

top videos
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?

    • Amid this, the second Air India flight number 1679 leaves from Mumbai at 12:40 pm, and reaches Mangaluru airport around 2:510 pm. While, on the way back, the plan 1680 departs from Mangaluru airport at 2:50 and arrives at Mumbai airport at around 4:35 pm.

    Meanwhile, IndiGo airline has also given the hint, saying it will continue to operate its third daily route flight service to Mumbai till October 28, when the current summer airline schedule comes to an end.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: June 12, 2023, 11:37 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 11:37 IST
    Read More