Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Air India Cancels Two International Flights on July 2 and 3, Here's Why

Air India Cancels Two International Flights on July 2 and 3, Here's Why

The airline had to cancel a couple of international flights recently due to technical glitch

Advertisement

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 18:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Four flights were diverted from Delhi due to bad weather after heavy rains lashed out in parts of Gurugram and Delhi. (Representational Image)
Four flights were diverted from Delhi due to bad weather after heavy rains lashed out in parts of Gurugram and Delhi. (Representational Image)

Air India had recently cancelled a couple of international flights due to technical glitch. The flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi and AI314 from Delhi to Hong Kong were affected by this cancellation.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The first incident took place on July 2 when flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi was cancelled at the last moment. During the pre-flight inspection, a technical issue was detected and hence, the airline had to cancel the flight.

    On the very next day, on July 3, Air India flight AI314 from Delhi to Hongkong, faced a similar setback when it had to turn back mid-air and return to Delhi as some technical glitch was noticed. The aircraft landed back safely in Delhi as all the passengers and crew members were safely disembarked. Air India didn’t let the aircraft from taking off untill the essential repair work were carried out.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mayank GuptaMayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in aut...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 18:39 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 18:48 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App