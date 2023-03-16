Air India Chicago-Delhi Flight Cancellation Left Passengers Stranded for Over 24 Hrs

An Air India flight from Chicago to the National Capital Delhi got cancelled due to prolonged delay. Having said this, around 300 passengers were left stranded for over 24 hours at the airport.

The flight was supposed to depart from Chicago O’Hare international airport at 13:30 hours (Local Time) on Tuesday. Furthermore, it was about to land at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi at 14:20 hours on March 15. However, due to some technical reasons, the flight was reportedly cancelled thereby leaving the passengers fuming.

Also Read: Air India Cabin Crew Caught Smuggling 1.4 Kg of Gold Wrapped Around His Hand in Kochi

Advertisement

At first the passengers had no clear information about the delay as the airline did not inform them about the alternate arrangements until Wednesday evening. They were complaining about the delay. Some did not have any clue until 22 hours. One of the passengers had lost his mother and had to arrive at the destination for her last rites.

Later on, one of the spokesperson from Air India confirmed that the matter was taken care of. Despite the delay, all the passengers were offered all-round support. They were even provided with the hotels but quite late. Furthermore, the passengers have been accommodated on alternate flights so that they can reach their destination safely.

As per the Government, last year there were around 1171 flights that got cancelled due to technical reasons. However, in 2021, a total of 931 flights got cancelled. In 2020, around 1481 flights were cancelled.

Read all the Latest Auto News here