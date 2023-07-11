Air India Express Dubai-Bound Flight Delayed at Mangalore Airport, 130 Passengers Stranded

The leading airline Air India Express‘s flight, which was going from Mangalore to Dubai, got delayed on Monday. As per the report, the Dubai-bound flight was supposed to take off around 11:15 pm on Monday, but some technical fault inside the engine, the flight got delayed by more than 12 hours.

It has been reported that the delay in the flight left around 130 passengers stranded at Karnataka’s Mangalore airport. Some reports suggested that the agitated flyers were either asking for a refund or demanding another flight as soon as possible.

Air India Express Official Statement

Advertisement

Commenting about the same, the airline released an official statement saying “Due to a progressive technical snag, the flight was delayed by over 12 hours and took off at 12.10 hrs today. To facilitate the journey, an alternative aircraft was arranged, which was ferried from Thiruvananthapuram. Despite offering alternative options like a connecting flight on the Mangaluru-Trivandrum-Dubai route or hotel accommodation, guests opted to wait for the arrival of the ferry flight. Airline staff ensured that guests were provided refreshments at regular intervals."

Air India Express Mangalore to Dubai Flight Delayed