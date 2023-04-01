Air India Express Starts Direct Flight From Indore to Sharjah

Air India Express on Friday launched direct flight between Indore and Sharjah, with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia saying that the air connectivity will help boost trade and commerce between the two countries.

The flight will be operated three days a week. After inaugurating the flight, Scindia said it will not only boost trade and commerce but also connect families living in two different countries, according to an official release. Air India Express also has a direct service to Dubai from Indore.

In 2013-14, Indore was connected to only 6 destinations. In the last 9 years, the air connectivity has increased to 24 including 2 international destinations. Earlier, weekly air traffic movement from Indore was 320 and that has now increased to 500, he added.

The minister also said that in 2014, the state of Madhya Pradesh had air connectivity with only eight cities of the country but now it is connected to 26 cities.

The weekly air traffic movement from the state was 500 aircraft; in 9 years it has increased to 840, he said.

In a separate release, Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express and AirAsia India, said, the LCC (Low Cost Carrier)entity of Air India is poised for rapid network growth and expansion. “In line with our network strategy, the LCC entity will be focusing more on tier 2/3 cities of the country, which are the growth engines of the future".

