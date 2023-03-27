Air India Express Starts Goa-Dubai Direct Flight; Check Schedule, Timings and Fare

Air India Express has started direct flights from Goa to Dubai. The first flight, IX 840, took off at 1:00 AM on Monday with 148 passengers on board. Air India Express Goa-Dubai direct flights are scheduled for Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from Goa International Airport (Dabolim Airport) while return flights are on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

To mark the occasion, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express and AirAsia India, said: “We are thrilled to start our maiden international services from Goa under the Air India Express banner, which is amongst India’s most popular tourist destinations."

Also Read: Etihad Airways to Resume Flight Services Between Kolkata and Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

The four weekly direct flights from Goa Airport will have a departure time of 01:00 AM and arrive in Dubai at 02:55 AM. The return flight from Dubai will depart at 06:05 PM and land in Goa at 10:55 PM.

“We take pride in being the only airline that offers direct connectivity to Dubai from Goa. AirAsia India, which is set to merge with Air India Express, already operates 13 daily direct flights to/from Goa, connecting five domestic cities. We hope to be a part of the tourism success story of the state and remain committed to offering the best of services to our customers," added Singh.

Earlier in the evening, the Goa travel trade joined the celebrations marking the entry of Air India Express to Goa at a function held at a city hotel with the senior leadership teams of Air India Express and AirAsia India.

Read all the Latest Auto News here