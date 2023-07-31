Air India Express Trichy-Sharjah Makes Precautionary Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

The Air India Express flight 613 operating between Trichy and Sharjah made a precautionary landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport due to technical reasons. It has been learnt that the flight carrying 161 passengers has made a safe landing in Trivandrum.

The passengers and crew have been disembarked safely. There was a landing gear malfunction and hence emergency was declared.

“Flight IX613, operating between Tiruchirappalli and Sharjah on 31 July 2023, made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The decision was taken due to a technical snag post-takeoff. The airline clarifies that this was not an emergency landing. We regret the inconvenience caused to guests on board. Our team is making alternative arrangements for their travel," said the official Air India Express spokesperson.