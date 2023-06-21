Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Air India Express Upgrades In-flight Dining, Introduces New Gourmair Menu

Air India Express Upgrades In-flight Dining, Introduces New Gourmair Menu

As per the official details shared by the brand, the service will kickstart on June 22, 2023.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 18:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Air India Express (Image Source: PTI)
Air India Express (Image Source: PTI)

To provide a better in-flight-dinning expirence to the flyers, the leading carrier Air India Express announced the introduction of Gourmair, the award-winning in-flight dining brand, which has been curated to cater to diverse culinary preferences with a wide range of hot meals and lite bites.

As per the official details shared by the brand, the service will kickstart on June 22, 2023. The brand also informed that interested passengers can pre-book Gourmair hot meals in distinct sections including MasterChef Specials, World’s Finest, Regional Favourites, All-Day Breakfast, Healthy and Diabetic options, Seasonal Fresh Fruits, Lite Bites including Sandwiches and Rolls and Delectable Desserts on the airline’s new co-branded.

Air India Express’s Upgraded Food Menu (Photo: Air India Express)

Advertisement

Air India Express’ Upgraded Gourmair Food Menu

The brand also has a multiple range of food for different types of customers on board including vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan, Jain, non-vegetarian, and eggetarian meals.

To further enhance the dining service, Air India Express has partnered with the chefs of reputed flight kitchens across India, UAE and Singapore. It also puts extra effort into maintaining the highest standards of hygiene, quality, and flavour in every meal served on board. Currently, Gourmair offered AirAsia India’s flights operated on domestic routes, and with the integration of the two LCCs, more offerings are harmonised across the two airlines.

Advertisement

Air India Express’s Upgraded Food Menu (Photo: Air India Express)

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • Here’s What Air India Express and AirAsia India’s MD Said

    Reacting to the introduction of Gourmair, Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express and AirAsia India, stated, “We strive to set new benchmarks for in-flight dining by delivering an exceptional culinary experience that aligns with our commitment to providing our guests with value-for-money services. Gourmair has proved extremely popular on board AirAsia India domestic flights and we are pleased to bring this on the Air India Express international routes as well. We cordially invite all our guests to savour the distinctive flavours of Gourmair served oven-hot at 36,000 feet in the sky, Singh added.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: June 21, 2023, 18:19 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 18:35 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App