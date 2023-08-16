Air India Flight From Kathmandu to New Delhi Encounters Technical Glitches

The Air India Kathmandu-Delhi flight encountered technical glitches before taking off from the Kathmandu airport on Tuesday.

Tribhuvan International Airport spokesman Subas Jha said that there was a problem with the landing gear of the airplane that was about to take off from the runway.

The Air India-216 was all set to depart from Kathmandu airport at 4:10 am. The plane was stuck at the airport due to the wheel locked.

After facing technical glitches, the plane was pulled off the runway by the tractors and parked in the parking lot.

The plane was carrying 179 passengers who were later offloaded from the plane.

Two international and five domestic flights were kept on hold in the sky after the Air India plane was stuck in the taxiway.