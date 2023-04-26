Air India Invests Over $200 Million To Modernise Its Digital Systems Landscape

Air India is in the process of modernising its digital systems landscape. The company is also in the process of becoming the most technologically advanced in the world. Air India also aims to build a cutting-edge digital and technology team. The team will have a presence in the Silicon Valley, United States as well as Kochi and Gurugram in India. The airline has invested almost $200 million in the creation of an industry-leading digital workforce, new digital engineering services and digital systems. Air India expects to maintain this pace of investment in the field over the next five years.

Vihaan.AI, Air India’s transformational roadmap, will focus on clear milestones over the next five years. The plan will work on expansion of airline’s fleet and network, develop a revamped customer proposition, and improve the reliability and on-time performance of the company.

Some of the areas where Air India is in the advanced stage of implementation or has already deployed new technologies are employee empowerment, operational improvements, enterprise systems transformation and customer engagement.

Air India is set to modernise its website and mobile app. It will provide a user-friendly customer notifications system and a customer service portal with real-time request tracking. The airline will also develop modern, secure digital workplace tools for employee engagement.

The Tata Group-owned airlines is set to modernise its passenger service system and departure control system, flight planning and tracking, fuel management and Core Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

Air India’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Dr. Satya Ramaswamy said that the airline was on a mission to make its customers happy and create a sustainable competitive advantage in its operations by this move. “The scope of the technology transformation at Air India is extensive and covers every aspect of the airline including commercial, engineering, operations, ground handling, finance, human resources, and corporate functions. We are empowering employees across the company, ranging from our frontline flying staff to ground crew with the best technology capabilities to help them excel at their jobs. We are adopting a cloud-only, mobile-friendly, design-rich, AI-infused, digital-first approach to all our technology initiatives that we are executing with speed," Ramaswamy stated.

Air India’s move to modernise its digital and technology landscape will also aid all airlines of the group. The company has emphasised on having common-systems across the full-service as well as the low-cost segments.

