Air India Launches Flying Returns Programme, Fast-Track Your Tier Status with 50 Percent Less Points

Air India, the nation’s leading airline and a Star Alliance member, is transforming its Frequent Flyer Programme, ‘Flying Returns’ (FR), into a realm of unparalleled perks. Members now have a golden chance to fast-track their tier status upgrade or renewal with just 50 percent of the usual qualifying FR points. This extraordinary offer aligns perfectly with Air India’s vision to establish Flying Returns as one of the world’s most gratifying loyalty programs.

Get ready to soar with the revamped Flying Returns program, which promises an array of captivating advantages for each member:

Unparalleled Star Alliance Advantages: Experience boundless opportunities by unlocking access to a global network of 25 international member airlines. Gain exclusive access to over 1 lakh redemption seats each month on Air India and Star Alliance partner carriers. Whether you fly with Air India or any of the 25 Star Alliance member airlines, earn points every time you travel. The enhanced Air India website now features a user-friendly Miles Calculator, allowing you to effortlessly track accrual rates for each route. As a cherry on top, Gold & Maharaja Club Members can revel in global lounge access spanning 200 countries.

Say Goodbye to Blackout Dates: Bid farewell to the era of restrictions! Air India stands tall as one of the few airlines abolishing blackout dates, ensuring that redemption seats are available even during peak seasons and joyous festivals.

Unveiling Travel Benefits: Embark on an extraordinary journey with easier access to premium tiers through the Fast Track promotion. Enjoy an array of remarkable services, including Family Pooling plans, global lounge access via the Star Alliance Network, best-in-class extra baggage allowance, and priority check-in and boarding privileges for Tier Members.

Exhilarating Reservation Rewards: Booking your flights has never been more rewarding! Members now unlock a diverse range of benefits, such as a Welcome Bonus on their first travel after enrollment. Additionally, earn an extra bonus by booking through the Air India website and mobile app, taking your rewards to new heights.

Extended Validity of FR Points: Air India has generously extended the validity of Flying Returns points and tier status until June 30, 2023. And that’s not all! By undertaking any accrual or redemption activity in your account between April 1st and June 30th, 2023, you can further extend the validity till the end of the year.

Family Pooling Delight: Strengthen your family bonds with the remarkable Family Pooling feature. Link the accounts of your loved ones and combine the earned Flying Returns into a single account, facilitating effortless redemption. Each member maintains a unique account number while utilizing miles from connected accounts during redemption.

Retro Claim Offer: Embark on a journey down memory lane with the Retro Claim option. Now, members can claim points for past flights on Air India within the past year or on any Star Alliance partner airline within the past six months.

Enhanced Customer Care: Air India is dedicated to providing top-notch service. Their revamped website serves as a one-stop contact point for Flying Returns members, ensuring streamlined communication. Additionally, premium call center services for Tier Members are on the horizon, promising an unparalleled level of assistance.

Revamped Website Experience: The all-new Air India website offers an invigorating loyalty experience. Stay updated on your miles’ status effortlessly while accessing all pertinent information at a glance, making your loyalty journey smoother than ever.

Air India’s Flying Returns Program continues to elevate the rewards and convenience for its cherished members. Prepare to take flight and indulge in a world of exclusive benefits with Flying Returns.