Air India Launches New Customer Support Portal, Here's How it Will Work

One of the leading carriers in the country Air India has launched the latest digital customer support application on its website. The firm has introduced a new column under the contact support section to improve the flyer’s experience and provide better service to them.

With the help of a new customer support portal, customers can take personalized information, request services, and raise grievances, seamlessly. Also, they can even share feedback if they find any kind of inconvenience during boarding the plane or departing from it.

Why Air India Launched New Customer Portal?

The steps have been taken under Air India’s five-year transformation programme, Vihaan.AI, under which it aims to provide seamless, convenient, and best-in-class service delivery to its customers.

How the new Air India Boosts Customer Support Works?

Those customers seeking any kind of information in the new system, it will automatically be sent to the concerned team, which will provide the relevant response in a timely manner. Air India in a release said the changes will significantly enhance clarity quality and response time, and provide a better travel experience to the flyers.

Commenting about the same, Air India’s Chief Customer Experience and Ground Handling Officer, Rajesh Dogra, said Air India is deeply committed to offering the best-in-class experience to their customers. With the help of the new portal, customers can now simply log on to our website and raise their request or share feedback from a single touchpoint as against the legacy email-based support system, Dogra Added.

In addition, he said that the new system also enables real-time tracking of the service requests which will enormously enhance the customer interface experience with Air India.