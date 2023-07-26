Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Air India Launches New Inflight Magazine 'namaste.ai'

Air India Launches New Inflight Magazine 'namaste.ai'

Air India to highlight the hospitality of our country through their all new inflight magazine called namaste.ai.

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 09:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Air India's new inflight magazine 'namaste.ai' (Photo: Air India)
Air India's new inflight magazine 'namaste.ai' (Photo: Air India)

Air India on Tuesday said it has launched the new inflight magazine ‘namaste.ai’ and will be available on board all domestic and international flights.

“The name namaste.ai comes from the Indian greeting. Apart from being a land of diverse geographies, people, and cultures, India is known for its warm hospitality. Through namaste.ai, we will attempt to give our guests a glimpse of all that and more," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said in a release.

Advertisement

In a separate release, the Tata Group-owned airline said it has launched ‘Upgrade+’ for passengers with eligible bookings to purchase instant, confirmed upgrades to the front cabins at fixed prices.

top videos
  • Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Is A Man On Mission But The Plot Looks Jaded | Launch Event Updates

    • “With the launch of ‘Upgrade+’, Air India has discontinued its ‘Bid Upgrade’ programme, whereby guests with eligible bookings could earlier bid for cabin upgrades and were required to wait for up to four hours before their flight’s departure for upgrade decisions," the carrier said.

    Air India’s premium cabins include first class seats in select long haul routes, premium economy seats in select flights to North America and business class in all domestic and international routes.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: July 26, 2023, 09:00 IST
    last updated: July 26, 2023, 09:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App