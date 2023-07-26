Air India Launches New Inflight Magazine 'namaste.ai'

Air India on Tuesday said it has launched the new inflight magazine ‘namaste.ai’ and will be available on board all domestic and international flights.

“The name namaste.ai comes from the Indian greeting. Apart from being a land of diverse geographies, people, and cultures, India is known for its warm hospitality. Through namaste.ai, we will attempt to give our guests a glimpse of all that and more," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said in a release.

In a separate release, the Tata Group-owned airline said it has launched ‘Upgrade+’ for passengers with eligible bookings to purchase instant, confirmed upgrades to the front cabins at fixed prices.