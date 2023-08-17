Air India Launches Special 96-Hour Network-wide Sale, Here's How To Avail Offer

Good news for everyone who is planning a trip, no matter if it is within the country or overseas. The leading carrier Air India has launched a special 96-hour sale across its domestic and international route network, allowing interested flyers to enjoy great discounts on flights.

As per the details shared by the airlines, the company has introduced the new domestic fare, which starts from Rs 1,470 for the economy, including all the taxes. While the business class has been listed at the starting price of Rs 10,130. Those who were planning international travel can enjoy a decent discount on fares across all the routes, where Air India is in operation.

96-hour sale offer on Air India’s Official Webiste

Advertisement

Interested flyers now can book flight tickets under the sale through the company’s official webiste. The same is also can be booked from Air India’s official mobile application. Those who are frequent travelers in Air India, are eligible for extra benefits, and can earn double loyalty bonus points on every ticket during the sale time period.

96-hour sale offer through third party

To make it more convenient for the customers, Air India also allows the flyers to choose any third-party authorized travel agents or Online Travel Agents to make their bookings. However, opting for this option might eliminate your chances to enjoy extra benefits or services from the airline on board.

Limited seats during 96-hour sale offer