Air India New Delhi-San Francisco Flight Diverted to Russia, Engine Glitch Reported

The Air India flight AI173 going to San Francisco from New Delhi had to be diverted to Magadan in Russia due to a technical issue in the engine. The flight landed safely in Russia while all the 216 passengers and 16 crew members were disembarked.
“The passengers are being provided support on the ground and will be provided alternate an option to reach their destination at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks on the ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," Air India said in an official statement.
The airline has arranged a replacement plane for the passengers tomorrow from Magadan to San Francisco. Currently, all the crew members and passengers have been offered local accommodation in hotels in Magadan.
“Air India will operate an alternate aircraft from Magadan to San Francisco on June 07, 2023 carrying all passengers and crew of AI173 who are presently accommodated in local hotels in Magadan. The authorities are extending all cooperation in our effort to ensure that passengers safely reach their destination at the earliest," said the airline in a follow-up statement.