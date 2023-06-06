Trends :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Air India New Delhi-San Francisco Flight Diverted to Russia, Engine Glitch Reported

Air India New Delhi-San Francisco Flight Diverted to Russia, Engine Glitch Reported

The Air India flight was diverted to Magadan in Russia as the pilot noticed a technical glitch in the engine

Advertisement

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 21:41 IST

Magadan, Russia

Air India (Representative Photo: Reuters)
Air India (Representative Photo: Reuters)

The Air India flight AI173 going to San Francisco from New Delhi had to be diverted to Magadan in Russia due to a technical issue in the engine. The flight landed safely in Russia while all the 216 passengers and 16 crew members were disembarked.

“The passengers are being provided support on the ground and will be provided alternate an option to reach their destination at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks on the ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," Air India said in an official statement.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The airline has arranged a replacement plane for the passengers tomorrow from Magadan to San Francisco. Currently, all the crew members and passengers have been offered local accommodation in hotels in Magadan.

    “Air India will operate an alternate aircraft from Magadan to San Francisco on June 07, 2023 carrying all passengers and crew of AI173 who are presently accommodated in local hotels in Magadan. The authorities are extending all cooperation in our effort to ensure that passengers safely reach their destination at the earliest," said the airline in a follow-up statement.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mayank GuptaMayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in aut...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 17:47 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 21:41 IST
    Read More