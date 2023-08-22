Air India Partners with AccesRail to Enhance European Connectivity for Travelers

Air India has joined hands with AccesRail to increase connectivity options for its customers across Europe, including remote cities without airport.

Through this strategic intermodal interline agreement, Air India passengers can travel seamlessly to more than 100 urban areas in Austria, Belgium, Germany, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, Air India opens doors to amazing opportunities by utilising its European gateways in Amsterdam, Birmingham, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Milan, and Vienna.

A noteworthy benefit of this partnership is that the travelers will be able to enjoy the perk of same baggage allowances on these external rail or bus operator services as offered by Air India on its own flight.

This remarkable one-ticket, multi-mode journey is made possible by AccesRail, a reputable IATA travel partner with its own unique designator code (9B).

Commenting on this transformative initiative, Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer at Air India, affirmed, “Our ongoing transformation journey at Air India places the expansion of our global network in the spotlight. The alliance with AccesRail not only ushers our patrons into an extended array of European destinations but also effectively addresses the connectivity void between India and Europe."

“An intermodal approach to network enhancement also underscores our resolute commitment to environmental sustainability," added Wilson, underlining Air India’s conscientious efforts.

Andrew Popescu, Vice President Business Development at AccesRail, expressed excitement, stating, “The launch of Air India-AccesRail collaboration marks a thrilling juncture, with immense global potential alongside numerous intermodal rail and coach associates. Through this elevated AccesRail partnership, Air India unfurls an array of destinations and prospects to its customers, all wrapped in a cocoon of seamlessness."