Air India Partners with Salesforce to Improve Customer Experience Across All Touchpoints

Air India has joined hands with Salesforce to improve customer experience. The collaboration with Salesforce is also intended towards bringing in higher productivity of its customer-facing staff. By working with Salesforce, the airline will be able to optimize the customer experience across all key touchpoints - online, on the ground and in the air.

Air India also stated that its customer-facing staff across all touchpoints will be empowered with a unified data platform for its customers and AI-assisted tools to excel in every customer interaction. Under the Vihaan.AI initiative, the airline has plans to build a strong base for customer service and design a world-class warm and professional customer experience via pioneering innovations.

“Providing a delightful experience to our customers across all touchpoints is the most important responsibility for every one of us Air Indians. We need to be able to understand our customers’ needs proactively and take care of them with utmost diligence. When things don’t go as expected, we want to be able to address the challenges faced by our customers with speed and take them to comprehensive closure," said Air India’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Dr. Satya Ramaswamy.

Salesforce’s technology will help Air India in tracking customer interactions across its contact centre, mobile, web, chatbot, email, social media and other channels to provide a single source-of-truth of customer asks as well as challenges. Furthermore, it will also empower Air India’s customer facing staff and its automated systems by providing them the ability to act on challenges proactively and track them to closure, assisted by Artificial Intelligence technologies.

“Having a scalable technology platform that enables us to accomplish the above effectively is critical to our business. We are delighted to work with Salesforce, a Silicon Valley pioneer, and leverage its Einstein Artificial Intelligence capabilities and a unified customer data platform so that we can elevate our customer service to world class levels," added Dr. Ramaswamy.

Reportedly, the biggest advantage of this technology rollout is the availability of a 360 degree view of customers in a unified customer data platform that enables Air India to deeply understand its customers.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India, said, “Today, technology is at the heart of any ambitious organisation’s business strategy. It is a force multiplier, and a catalyst to deliver growth and increase value. For Air India, this transformation is the beginning of a historic journey and to many - an emotional one. We are honoured to be a part of this journey with Air India, reimagining the customer experience and delivering excellence."

