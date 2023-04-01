Air India Premium Economy Class: Check Routes, Features, Ticket Price and More

Air India is set to provide flyers with a new experience through its Premium Economy class. Starting May 15, the airline will become the only Indian carrier to offer four cabin classes to its consumers– Economy, Premium Economy, Business and First class. The Premium Economy class will be available on select long-haul flights that will be operated by Air India’s fleet of Boeing 777-200LR aircraft between India and the United States.

Air India Premium Economy Class Routes

The facility will be initially available on the Mumbai-New York, Bengaluru-San Francisco and Mumbai-San Francisco routes. Seats on the newly added class are now on sale on the carrier’s website. They can also be purchased through travel agents, mobile apps and other booking channels.

CEO and MD of Air India, Campbell Wilson, said in a statement, “The popularity of Premium Economy has grown among travellers around the world, as people are increasingly opting for upgraded, yet affordable flying experiences. We are delighted to introduce a distinctive Premium Economy experience for our customers on select flights for now, with a plan to extend it to many more routes soon, as we rapidly expand and modernise our fleet. This is another step forward in our sincere, ongoing effort to transform Air India into a modern, global carrier of world-class products and service standards."

Air India Premium Economy Class Features

The Premium Economy class will offer a wide range of comforts to flyers such as world-class inflight services and added on-ground convenience. The customers will be able to enjoy a fast-tracked airport experience and will be able to check-in at dedicated counters.

Customers will also enjoy leather-upholstered, memory foam seats in Air India’s Premium Economy class. The seats will have winged headrests and adjustable leg rest and footrest to provide extra legroom for customers during flight.

Air India’s Premium Economy customers will be welcomed onboard with a drink served on an elegant silver tray as well as a menu card offering a glimpse of the culinary choices at their service during the flight. Customers will be offered an appetizer, three meal choices for the main course, and dessert. The drinks menu will have a fine selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

Premium Economy customers will also get a complimentary TUMI amenity kit which will include a pair of flight socks, a lip moisturizer, an eye mask and carpet slippers. They will also get noise-cancelling headphones for use during their journey.

