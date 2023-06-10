Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Air India Rectifies Boeing Stranded in Magadan for 2 Days; Aircraft Departs for Mumbai

Air India Rectifies Boeing Stranded in Magadan for 2 Days; Aircraft Departs for Mumbai

Air India flight AI173 Delhi-San Francisco carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members was diverted to the port city of Magadan in Russia

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 15:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Air India (Photo: IANS)
Air India (Photo: IANS)

Air India’s Boeing aircraft that was grounded in Magadan in far east Russia is now airborne after engineers rectified the oil system defect in one of the engines and the plane will land in Mumbai later in the day, the airline said on Saturday.

On June 6, AI 173 operating from Delhi to San Francisco carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members was diverted to the port city of Magadan in far east Russia following a mid-air glitch in one of the engines of the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

All were stranded in the port city for two days and the replacement aircraft ferried them to San Francisco on June 8.

Advertisement

Also Read: Srinagar Airport: Passengers Now Get Complementary ‘Drop and Go’ Facility

An Air India spokesperson on Saturday said the B777-200LR aircraft, bearing registration mark VT-ALH, that was grounded in Magadan, Russia (GDX) following the diversion of AI173 DEL-SFO on June 6, has departed GDX and is on its way to Mumbai.

“We can confirm that a defect in the oil system of one of the aircraft’s engines has been rectified by our engineering team that flew on a ferry flight to GDX on June 7. The aircraft was checked on all safety parameters and certified serviceable before take off from GDX today," the spokesperson said in a statement.

top videos
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?
  • Kajol Returns To Instagram Hours After Bidding Goodbye; Fans Call Out Her 'Poor' Marketing Gimmick
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Create Guinness World Record For Most People Performing His Iconic Pose
  • Ranbir's Animal Pre-Teaser Out | Priyanka Chopra's Desi Baby | Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Mehendi

    • According to a source, there are two pilots and eight cabin crew onboard the aircraft.

    The airline had sent four engineers on the ferry flight to Magadan on June 7 and the issue of oil pressure in one of the engines of the stranded aircraft was fixed.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: June 10, 2023, 15:43 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 15:43 IST
    Read More