Air India to Kickstart Direct Flight Service on Delhi-Dhaka Route From September 15, Check Details

The leading carrier Air India on Thursday announced the direct flight service from Delhi and Dhaka route. The report says the decision has been taken by the airline to provide a better, and more flying experience to Delhi and Bangladesh travellers.

While confirming the news through an official press release, Air India says with the opening of service on the above-mentioned route, will bring greater comfort, and convenience to all future flyers from the capital cities of the country and Bangladesh.

Air India Direct Flight on Delhi-Dhaka Route

As per the details shared by Air India, the service will kick start on September 15, 2023. Interested travellers will be able to fly our times weekly on the route, using Airbus A320 aircraft. It has been reported that the decision will increase the number of international travellers, and might increase the business for the airlines as well. However, the carrier currently operates on Kolkata and Dhaka routes thrice weekly as yet.

Delhi-Dhaka Direct Flight Timing

Once the service will start, Air India’s flight AI237 will leave Delhi airport at 1755hrs, and the flight will arrive at Dhaka airport at 2045hrs. While returning from Dhaka, flight AI238 will depart at 2145hrs, and land in Delhi at 2350hrs. To note, all the mentioned timings are local. Interested flyers now can pre-book the tickets by visiting Air India’s official website.