Air India Unveils Upgrade+ to Elevate Your Flying Experience with Instant Cabin Upgrades

In a groundbreaking move, Air India has just introduced its latest game-changer for travelers seeking an enhanced flying experience - Upgrade+.

This exciting offering allows guests with eligible bookings to seize the opportunity and purchase instant, confirmed upgrades to luxurious front cabins, all at fixed prices!

Upgrade+ empowers Air India passengers to elevate their journey to the next level by opting for premium cabin upgrades within a window of 72 hours to 12 hours before the scheduled flight, depending on availability. Additionally, for those who prefer a last-minute upgrade, Air India also provides the option to purchase cabin upgrades at the airport counters during check-in.

What sets Upgrade+ apart is that it heralds the end of Air India’s ‘Bid Upgrade’ program, where passengers had to bid for cabin upgrades and patiently wait for up to four hours before their flight’s departure to know the final decision. With Upgrade+ in place, the waiting game is history!

So, what can you expect from these delightful cabin upgrades? Well, Air India spoils its guests with a plethora of benefits that come with the upgraded cabin experience. Think increased baggage allowance, priority check-in at dedicated counters, swift boarding and baggage handling, top-notch on-board amenities, and not to forget - a delectable culinary journey to tickle your taste buds!

While the upgraded experience is nothing short of extraordinary, it’s essential to note that the fare conditions of the original booking still apply. This includes considerations for cancellation, rebooking fees, and the accrual of those valuable Flying Returns miles.

If you’re curious about the premium cabins available for upgrade, Air India offers a trifecta of choices: Premium Economy (presently available only on select flights to North America), Business Class (accessible on all domestic and international routes), and the epitome of luxury - First Class (awaiting you on select long-haul routes).