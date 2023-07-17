Airfares to Ahmedabad Triple Around Oct 14 Due to India-Pakistan World Cup Match

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup Cricket match is all set to take place at the renowned Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

With the match day drawing near, enthusiasts, VVIPs, teams, and sponsors are making their arrangements, resulting in an unprecedented surge in airfares. It seems like all roads and flight paths lead to Ahmedabad on October 15.

Airfares from major cities to Ahmedabad have skyrocketed, reaching a staggering 350 percent increase. Round trips from Chennai to Ahmedabad have reached an astonishing Rs 45,425 per person for non-stop flights, a massive surge from the usual cost of Rs 10,000 for the same journey, according to travel industry insiders.

The highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19, has confirmed Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as the venue for the opening match, final, and the India-Pakistan clash. As a result, airlines have anticipated a colossal demand for flights on October 14-16, even at this early stage, leading to sky-high fares from all major cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, which have seen increases of 339% and 203%, respectively.