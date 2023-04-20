AITWA Collaborates with Legal-Tech Firm to Provide Legal Assistance to Truck Drivers

Transporters complaining of being “unlawfully charged" for challans by the cops and RTOs can now call on a helpline to seek round the clock legal aid. In addition, they can also raise a complaint in any alleged case of harassment.

The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has collaborated with a legal tech firm, to build Lawyers On The Spot (LOTS) – a real-time legal aid platform, to extend legal assistance to commercial vehicle drivers. AITWA believes that it is the need of the hour.

“Commercial drivers often require legal assistance in cases of bribery, overzealous enforcement, arbitrary detention and are at times even harassed and intimidated on road, when at work. The affordable and accessible legal aid we are getting is truly a big support and we recommend this to all our members and to the industry at large," an AITWA spokesperson said.

In any adverse situation, the drivers will require calling on the helpline number 99-88-44-1033, after which the helpline executives will connect them with lawyers to assist them in resolving the matter instantly. The pan-India program will be carried out in collaboration with legal tech platform Lawyered, and will provide on-road legal support to commercial vehicles in need.

“Drivers who transport perishable or essential items may only be paid if they arrive at their destination on schedule or earlier. In many situations, LOTS has prevented vehicles from being stranded on the road for long periods of time and from incurring additional, unauthorized fees. We address issues faced by commercial vehicle drivers in the country and aim to extend real-time assistance against their on-road legal challans in their journey," said Himanshu Gupta, founder, and CEO of Lawyered.

