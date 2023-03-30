Akasa Air Collaborates With WebEngage to Enhance Customer Engagement

India’s newest airline Akasa Air is all set to join hands with WebEngage - a leading marketing automation platform. Akasa Air plans to become a tech-first and customer-centric organisation. Hence the airline has deployed WebEngage’s marketing automation platform to enhance its customer engagement strategy. Furthermore, this collaboration will provide unparalleled customer engagement across Akasa Air’s web and mobile channels through relevant, contextual, and personalised communication.

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Akasa Air, said, “We are pleased to partner with WebEngage and leverage its cutting-edge marketing automation platform to build brand loyalty, increase customer engagement and drive conversions with one-on-one communication. Akasa is hyper-focused on customer centricity, and the platform will enable us to leverage real-time analytics to connect with users on a channel of their choice."

WebEngage’s Co-founder and CEO, Avlesh Singh, added that Akasa Air’s unique approach to customers stems from the brand’s values and customer-centric philosophy. With WebEngage’s retention platform, Akasa Air can replicate its in-flight experience across all its digital touchpoints through a smart, data-driven, and fully automated retention platform. Singh believes that Akasa Air is set to transform the customer experience for the airline sector, and WebEngage is delighted to be their partner in this journey.

With a robust customer data and analytics platform, a personalization engine, and an omnichannel campaign orchestration system, WebEngage is on a unique mission to help businesses engage and retain their customers effortlessly. The platform’s full-stack retention operating system is used and recommended by over 800 marketers worldwide.

Akasa Air, which launched its first commercial flight on 7th August 2022, is committed to being socially responsible. They have placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes powered by CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engines, reducing fuel use and carbon emissions, fulfilling their promise of being an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

