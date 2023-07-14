Akasa Air Surpasses SpiceJet in Domestic Market Share in June 2023

In a remarkable turn of events, Akasa, a young player in the aviation industry, outshone SpiceJet in terms of domestic market share in June 2023.

Led by Vinay Dube, Akasa transported an impressive 6.2 lakh domestic passengers last month, while SpiceJet trailed behind at 5.5 lakh. However, IndiGo maintained its position as the dominant force in the domestic market with a commanding 63.2 percent market share.

Currently operating with a fleet of 19 aircraft, Akasa is set to receive its 20th aircraft later this month, making it eligible to commence international flights. This development coincides with the airline’s upcoming first anniversary on August 7, 2023.

In contrast, SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh has been grappling with fundraising efforts and recently announced an infusion of Rs 500 crore, which falls short of the substantial funds required to meet the airline’s financial obligations.

Akasa has been steadily expanding its fleet, adding an aircraft approximately every two weeks since August last year, despite facing challenges due to supply chain constraints. The airline has a pending order for 57 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, scheduled to be delivered over the next four years.