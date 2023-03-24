Akasa Air to Start Chandigarh-Bengaluru Direct Flight from April 1, Details Inside

Airports Authority of India (AAI) had recently announced that the summer flight schedule will start from March 26 and will stay in force till October 28. Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport will operate as many as 51 flights (arrivals and departures each) on a daily basis. According to the summer flight schedule released by AAI, Akasa Air will start a new flight from Chandigarh to Bengaluru from April 1. It is the eight direct flight to Bengaluru from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Chandigarh - three flights each are operated by Air Vistara and IndiGo.

Furthermore, Chandigarh’s airport will handle another new flight - Ahmedabad-Chandigarh-Srinagar (arrival 7:35 am, departure 8:05 am). This flight has been added to the schedule this summer, reported The Tribune.

It is worth noting that no new international flights have been announced apart from the connectivity to Dubai and Sharjah. Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport currently operates 11 flights to Delhi of various airlines, nine to Mumbai, three each to Jaipur, Goa, Leh and Srinagar, two each to Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, one each to Chennai, Patna, Dharamshala, Kullu, Kolkata, Pune, and Indore.

In another development, self check-in service kiosks have been installed in the departure area to facilitate stress-free travel at airports. These kiosks, worth Rs 1.25 lakh each, will certainly make the travel experience smoother by reducing the long queues at the airport. Passengers will be now able to avail of hassle-free check-ins to generate boarding passes.

CEO of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Rakesh Ranjan Sahay, has weighed in on the summer flight schedule and the roll out of self check-in service kiosks.

“51 flights will be operational from the airport now. One new flight has been added to the schedule. Self check-in at airports is done by passengers by scanning their passports, faces or entering their flight numbers. The kiosk will automatically print out the passenger’s boarding pass. Very shortly, it will be possible to generate baggage tags for their luggage in a separate machine," he was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

This development comes in the backdrop of recent reports that passengers are facing inconvenience due to long queues at all major airports.

