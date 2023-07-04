Alef Aeronautics' Flying Car Gets FAA's Green Signal, Paving the Way for Personal Air Travel

Alef Aeronautics, a California-based automotive and aviation company, has obtained legal approval from the US government to fly its innovative flying car.

The company has received a special Airworthiness Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), marking a significant milestone in the realm of sustainable electric transportation.

This certification, issued by the FAA exclusively for pleasure and personal use, allows pilots to operate the aircraft but prohibits its use for transporting people or property for hire. Aero Law Center, an aviation law firm, confirmed the stringent limitations imposed by the certificate. It is noteworthy that this is the first time such approval has been granted for a vehicle of this nature in the United States.

Alef Aeronautics in a statement said, “The FAA is actively working on its policies for electrical vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, as well as governing interactions between eVTOLs and ground infrastructure." However, the company clarified that its Special Airworthiness Certificate imposes certain restrictions on flight locations and purposes.

Alef Aeronautics has been developing the Model A flying car, a 100 percent electric vehicle designed to accommodate one or two occupants. The company envisions the flying car as a time-saving solution for commuters, enabling them to effortlessly soar above congested traffic and bypass accidents on roadways.

According to a report from Fox News, Alef Aeronautics aims to begin delivering the Model A flying cars to customers by the end of 2025. With a price tag of approximately $300,000 (equivalent to almost 2 crore 50 lakh), this transportation option holds the potential to revolutionize personal mobility.

As stated on the company’s website, Alef’s flying car is being developed to operate on regular urban or rural roads, adhering to all traffic regulatory conditions. It fits within a standard driving lane, can be parked in regular-sized spaces and garages and is classified as a Low-Speed Vehicle (LSV), with a maximum speed of about 25 miles per hour on paved surfaces.