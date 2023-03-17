Home » Auto » All-Electric Audi Q6 e-tron Testing Starts in Nothern Europe, Details Here

All-Electric Audi Q6 e-tron Testing Starts in Nothern Europe, Details Here

Audi will be launching more than 20 new models by 2025, more than ten of which will be electric

Advertisement

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 12:35 IST

Ingolstadt

All-Electric Audi Q6 e-tron (Photo: Audi)
All-Electric Audi Q6 e-tron (Photo: Audi)

Audi has started testing the close-to-production Q6 e-tron in Europe. The German luxury brand will launch more than 20 new models by 2025, more than ten of which will be electric. Audi Q6 e-tron marks the inauguration of e-mobility at the Ingolstadt headquarters with the opening of an in-house battery assembly facility.

Also Read: Q8 e-tron Launch in Q3 2023 - Interview with Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India

“Our Vorsprung 2030 strategy provides the right answers, even in times of multiple crises," says Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG. “We are completely focused on sustainability and systematically advancing the digitalization and electrification of our products."

The brand is presently testing the near production-ready Q6 e-tron prototype through its paces in the far north of Europe under strict safety regulations. The future model series is the first to be built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) technology platform. It will boast of 800-volt electrical system, powerful and efficient electric motors, an innovative battery and charging management system, and a newly developed electronics architecture.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The upcoming all-electric Audi Q6 e-tron will be available in two body types namely SUV and Sportback. Meanwhile, in other news, the Audi Group closed the 2022 fiscal year with record results.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Mayank GuptaMayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in aut...Read More

first published: March 17, 2023, 12:32 IST
last updated: March 17, 2023, 12:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+16PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Anusha Dandekar, Alizeh Agnihotri, Elli AvrRam Among Celebrities At Alanna Panday's Wedding, See Pics

+50PHOTOS

Zwigato Screening: Kapil Sharma And Nandita Host Starry Screening With Shabana Azmi, Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Boney Kapoor