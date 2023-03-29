All-Electric Kia EV9 7-Seater SUV Features and Specs Revealed, Deets Inside

Kia Motors has unveiled its first flagship three-row seat electric SUV, the EV9, that is designed to transform the traditional SUV with cutting-edge technology and a new design. the automaker will begin pre-orders in Q2 2023 for the Korean market, with the EV9 set to go on sale in selected global markets in H2 2023. The EV9 uses the Electric Global Modular Platform and offers an all-electric range of over 541 km. It also comes with ultra-fast 800-volt charging capability, meaning the battery can be replenished with sufficient charge to power the vehicle for 239 km in around 15 minutes.

Furthermore, the EV9’s unique design is guided by Kia’s “Opposites United" design philosophy that balances natural and modern elements. The “Bold for Nature" design principle inspires the combination of materials from the natural world and modern aesthetics that offer a contemporary yet serene appearance. Design-wise, the SUV is simple yet bold. The design elements like clear-cut lines, surfaces, a digital pattern lighting grille, and vertical headlamps gives the SUV a futuristic look. The GT-line offers a distinctive black color palette that exudes a strong presence and an exclusive “Digital Pattern Lighting Grille" that adds sophistication to its impressive design.

Advertisement

“The Kia EV9 transcends all aspects of traditional SUV thinking and represents the pinnacle of Kia’s design and engineering capabilities. Created to meet the needs of all family members, the EV9 also spearheads Kia’s rapid transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider, not just by its advanced EV architecture, but also through the numerous recycled and sustainable materials used in its creation," as commented by Ho Sung Song, President and CEO.

Advertisement

The EV9’s performance is exceptional, with an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.28, thanks to advanced features such as Kia’s first-ever 3D-sculpted underbody cover, aerodynamic wheels, and innovative air curtains. The vehicle offers various seating options that cater to different needs, such as seven-seater and six-seater configurations and a variety of second-row seat options. The second row offers four seating options, including 3-seater bench seats, basic-type, relaxation-type, and swivel-type two-seater independent seats, allowing customers to choose their preferred usage method.

Advertisement

Also Read:BS6 Phase II Compliant Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens Launched in India, Prices Inside

Performance-wise, EV9 comes with a range of electric powertrain configurations that is based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and further utilizes Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology. The RWD standard variant gets a 76.1-kWh battery. While the RWD Long Range and AWD variants come equipped with a 99.8-kWh battery.

Furthermore, the RWD Long Range model makes use of a 150 kW / 350 Nm electric motor. It can easily achieve 0-to-100 kmph in 9.4 seconds. The Standard RWD model, on the other hand, can cover 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds. The AWD variant gets two electric motors that together deliver 283 kW power and a combined 600 Nm torque, thereby enabling the SUV to surge from 0-to-100 km/h in just 6.0 seconds.

Advertisement

Moving on, the electric SUV offers Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality through its Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) thereby enabling the energy discharge from vehicle batteries. The Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system provides the electric vehicle with conditional Level 3 autonomous driving. The automaker further plans to introduce its Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system in its EV9 GT-line model, offering Level 3 autonomy in certain areas. This feature makes the vehicle capable of conditional driving automation thereby allowing the driver to temporarily take a break from controlling the vehicle.

Advertisement

Talking about the Kia Connect Store, it offers a wide range of options. The store basically allows the customers to keep their EV9 up-to-date simply by upgrading the digital features and services without having to visit the dealership. In addition to all the features, the EV9 comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that also includes Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2). With this technology, the vehicle can easily be parked by itself without the need of a driver. The safety feature list includes Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) , and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA). Besides these, the EV9 also offers Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance (RCCA).

Kia will launch a global campaign for the EV9, beginning with its debut at the Seoul Mobility Show 2023 and later showcased at the New York International Auto Show in April. Kia’s commitment to sustainable mobility is evident in the use of eco-friendly materials to set new standards for responsible mobility. The EV9 marks a significant milestone in Kia’s roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Read all the Latest Auto News here