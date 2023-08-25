All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV India Launch on Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled its plans to debut the highly anticipated EQE SUV on September 15.

With this launch, the automaker will be introducing its third EV offering in the Indian market, joining the ranks of its already popular EQB SUV and EQS sedan models.

The EQE SUV, built upon the innovative EVA (electric vehicle architecture) platform, shares the limelight with its sedan counterpart, the EQE sedan, which has garnered global attention.

All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Engine Specifications

The EQE SUV is available in a wide variety of configurations and trim levels. The powerful 90.6 kWh battery, which can handle fast charging at up to 170 kW through DC charging, is a remarkable highlight of all models.

The entry-level EQE 350+, which features a rear-wheel drive single-motor setup and produces an impressive 292 bhp and 565 Nm of torque. This powerhouse, approved in accordance with the strict WLTP standards, guarantees a range of up to 590 km. The EQE 350 4Matic, the next level up in the hierarchy, maintains these performance stats while increasing torque to 765 Nm and providing a range of up to 538 km.

The EQE 500 4Matic sits atop the non-AMG lineup and grabs attention with its powerful 408 bhp, 858 Nm of torque, and outstanding WLTP range of up to 521 km. The EQE 350 4Matic and EQE 500 4Matic both come standard with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup that enables all of this.

With the AMG variants, the EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+, performance reaches its peak. Both these trims make use of dual-motor, all-wheel drive systems. The EQE 43 generates 476 bhp and 858 Nm. It further boasts a WLTP range of up to 488 km. It sprints from 0 to 100 kph in a mere 4.3 seconds, chasing a top speed of 210 kph.

The top-tier AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ soars to new heights with astounding 617 bhp and 950 Nm and a stated range of 490 km. It has a spectacular top speed of 240 kph and goes from 0 to 100 kph in a blazing 3.7 seconds.

All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Design

In keeping with the distinctive EQ design language, the EQE SUV gracefully blends sweeping patterns, sleek lines, and EV-centric embellishments that serve dual purposes of aesthetics and aerodynamics. Besides these, the AMG models feature exclusive wheel designs, a Panamericana-inspired grille, and redesigned bumpers.

All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Features

Inside the cabin, the EQE SUV boasts a plethora of features, including the striking ‘Hyperscreen’ layout with an expansive 1,410mm-wide panel housing up to three individual displays. As an alternative, a traditional setup that draws inspiration from the S-Class displays a vertical touchscreen that is smoothly incorporated into the dashboard. The state-of-the-art MBUX operating system, which has an inbuilt SIM card for over-the-air software updates and an intuitive “Hey Mercedes" speech prompt for conversational control, seamlessly connects with these displays.